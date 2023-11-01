Sweepers stripped on allegation of theft in school in Godavarikhani

Upset over the humiliation and false allegations, sweepers staged a protest on the school premises last night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Peddapalli: Women sweepers were allegedly stripped on the suspicion of having stolen Rs.4,000 from a teacher, apart from being reportedly forced to drink turmeric water based on a superstition, at the Jyothiba Phule Residential School, Rameshnagar of Godavarikhani town on Tuesday.

Upset over the humiliation and false allegations, sweepers staged a protest on the school premises last night. According to sources, a guest teacher Srilekha had Rs.4,000 in her handbag to purchase cosmetics for students. She had gone to attend a prayer and when she returned, the money was reportedly missing.

The school principal Manjula then instructed the staff to check the bags of students, teachers and sweepers. It is said that teachers, sweepers and other staff were also forced to drink turmeric water.

The inspection did not end there. While the sweepers were leaving the school in the evening, in-charge principal Ramyasudha allegedly asked a woman security guard to strip and search them.

Upset over the incident, the sweeping staff staged a dharna on the school premise till 10 pm. Instead of lodging a complaint with the police, the school authorities had humiliated them, they said.

Following the protest, Principal Manjula informed the police, who reached the spot and convinced the sweepers to withdraw their protest.