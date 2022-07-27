Maoist posters surface in Agency area of Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:44 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Mulugu: Several posters, and pamphlets allegedly left by the outlawed Maoists were found by the villagers at Uppedu, Veerapuram, and Gollagudem villages of Venkatapuram mandal in the district on Wednesday appealing to people to observe Martyrs’ Week from July 28 to August 3 in a big way.

The posters issued in the name of Telangana State Committee of Maoist party, urged the party cadre to fight against the Hindu-Brahminical fascist forces unleashed by the government, and defeat the fascist ideology. The banned Naxal outfit will organise the martyrs’ memorial week in all the Maoist-affected States, including Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Jharkhand every year.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified the combing operations in the forest areas of the district including the areas on the Chhattisgarh State border. Sensing trouble, the RTC officials have stopped the bus services between Venkatapuram and Bhadrachalam towns during the night times in the wake of martyrs’ memorial week celebrations.

