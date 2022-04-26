Maoist South Bastar supply team in-charge held, explosive material seized

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:59 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Kothagudem: Police arrested the CPI (Maoist) party Konta area committee member (ACM) and South Bastar supply team in-charge at Maraigudem in Dummugudem mandal in the district. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt informed that the Maoist, Madakam Rama, alias Ramla of Balanthogu in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh State was arrested by a team of police and 141 Bn CRPF personnel led by SI, M Ravi Kumar.

He was found coming on a motorbike from Chhattisgarh side into Telangana under suspicious circumstances. Upon checking him, police found a bag containing explosive material. At the directions of the Maoist 4th and 8th platoon in-charge Muchaki Yerra, he planned to plant a land mine on Maraigudem – Kothapalli road to kill police personnel, SP revealed.

The arrested Maoist joined Balala Sangham when he was a child. Later, he joined Maoist rural party committee (RPC) and worked under the RPC president Vanjam Masa. From 2014 to 2020 he worked as a member in 4th platoon of Konta, Dutt noted.

In January, 2020 he was promoted as ACM of Konta Area committee and in 2021 he was appointed as South Basthar supply team in-charge in the cadre of ACM. He was involved in several offences since he joined the Maoists, SP said.

He was part of exchange of fire with police and ambush at different places in Chhattisgarh for the past several years. He was involved in robbing of groceries and other items from a CRPF truck at Konta-Bhejji area in 2019.

Police seized explosive substances, wire, battery, land mine, motorcycle, mobile phone and a cash Rs. 47,610 from his possession. A case was registered at Dummugudem police station against Rama and he would be produced before the court, SP added.

ASP B Rohith Raju and CRPF 141 Bn Second-in-Command Pramod Pawar were present.