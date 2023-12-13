Maoists celebrate PLGA Week on Bijapur-Sukma border

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Kothagudem: The outlawed CPI (Maoist) party recently organised a large-scale celebration on Bijapur-Sukma borders in Chhattisgarh marking People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week.

A video was released by Maoists to the media regarding the celebration. A large number of armed Maoists participated in the celebration along with the villagers. Maoists displayed a banner at the meeting venue in support of Palestine.

The Maoists asked the public to support Palestine and wanted to establish peace in Palestine. They informed that in the last 11 months 54 naxalites, including Katkam Sudarshan, a member of their organisation’s politburo have been killed.

Men and women besides a large group of naxalites were seen gathering in the border area of Bijapur and Sukma districts in Dandakaranya taking out a rally singing songs and shouting slogans.