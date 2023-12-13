Maoists demand release of Veng and Bhavani arrested by Mancherial police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Kothagudem: CPI (Maoist) Central Committee spokesperson Abhay has demanded unconditional release of the party leaders Veng (D Gangadhar Rao) and his wife Bhavani.

In a statement released to the media here on Wednesday, he said that 75 year old Veng has served in the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee Secretariat and the Central Technical Committee member.

60-year-old Bhavani served as a Company Party Committee Member of the Technical Department of DK SZC. They were arrested and jailed on false accusations by a special team of Telangana SIB on December 2 from Indaram village of Jaipur mandal in Mancherial district, the Maoist party alleged.

They had been living in Indaram village for the last few months due to old age and ill health. The Maoist Central Committee appealed to the people, intellectuals, human rights and civil rights organisations to demand to provide them with all necessary amenities and better medical facilities in jail.

Veng and Bhavani were attracted towards the revolutionary movement and joined the then CPI (M-L) (Peoples War) in the beginning of 1980’s. The allegations made against them were lies and far away from truth.

Telangana police and SIB were conspiring to keep them for a long time in jail, to arrest and jail party sympathisers, supporters, revolutionary masses especially youth and to suppress the Maoist movement which was developing again in Telangana. And it should be condemned by all, Abhay alleged.