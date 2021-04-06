‘Maoists never against talks, govt not sincere’

By | Published: 10:05 pm 10:08 pm

Kothagudem: CPI (Maoist) Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee Official Spokesperson Vikalp said Maoists were never against talks but the government lacked sincerity in its approach.

“The Maoists never gave up arms even during peace talks held in the past. It is the government’s responsibility to create a conducive atmosphere for talks. Deployment of police forces, setting up camps and suppression will not help talks,” he said, in a statement released to the press here on Tuesday.

Vikalp claimed that they seized about 14 fire arms and 2,000 rounds of ammunition after the recent exchange of fire with security forces at Jeeragudem in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

He said the Maoists lost four PLGA fighters – Odi Sunny, Paddam Lakma, Kovvasi Bhadhru and Supa Naresh – in the encounter. Except Sunny, the bodies of three Maoists were recovered and they were laid to rest as per the party’s tradition, he said.

Vikalp claimed that around 2,000 security personnel guided by Bastar IG Sundarraj and a senior official Vijay Kumar took part in the exchange of fire and the Maoists killed 23 police in the action. A policeman was taken hostage and he will be under the custody of the Janatana Sarkar till the government sends a proper emissary for talks, he said, adding that he will then be released.

Stating that the Maoists have no enmity towards the police, he said the CPI (Maoist) party extends condolences to the bereaved families and told the police not to become scapegoats in the war caused by the ruling class.

The attacks on Maoists which started in November last claimed the lives of around 150 Maoist activists and innocent villagers.

Vikalp accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to sell public sector undertakings and natural resources to private corporate forces in the name of development. Since the Maoists were resisting exploitation of natural resources, the Modi government has decided to eliminate the Maoists, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .