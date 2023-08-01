CPI’s Chada Venkat Reddy demands Rs.5,000 Cr relief fund from Centre

In response to the extensive devastation caused by heavy rains and floods in the State, he urged the Centre to allocate Rs. 5,000 crore from the NDRF to Telangana.

Telangana Today

Hanamkonda: Senior CPI leader and former MLA Chada Venkat Reddy has demanded the Centre to provide Rs.5,000 crore to Telangana from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) in the wake of the damage caused by heavy rains and floods in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, after visiting areas affected by the rain, he said the State government’s allocation of Rs.500 crore was insufficient. Emphasizing the need for permanent measures to prevent flooding in vulnerable regions, Venkat Reddy also accused the State government of failing to take action against those who built structures on water bodies, nalas and ponds, which worsened the flooding in various colonies under the GWMC limits.

The CPI leader also demanded a compensation of Rs.20,000 per acre for farmers whose crops were damaged by the rains and floods. He was accompanied by Takkallapalli Srinivasa Rao and others during the visit.