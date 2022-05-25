Marble and granite dealers demand integrated market in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:34 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Marble and granite dealers wanted an integrated market established in Khammam.

Khammam: Leaders of the Khammam Marble and Granite Dealers Welfare Association wanted an integrated market at the district headquarters to sell their products. They called on Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and submitted a representation in support of their demand. They also presented an idol of Lord Krishna made of Rajasthan’s famous white marble to the minister.

The representatives association explained that they asked the minister to allocate a suitable space so that all the marble and granite shops could be located together. The matter was brought to the notice of the minister in the past as well, said a statement from the association here on Wednesday.

They said the government was establishing fish, meat and the vegetable markets all in one place. Similarly, approximately 40 marble and granite shops in the city have to be located in one place by allocating a piece of land at the government price if necessary.

There were about 400 to 500 hamalis, 150 to 200 marble and granite owners and clerks were dependent on granite business in the city. The minister responded positively and assured to take the matter to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the statement added.

The association president Shaik Qasim, general secretary N Ramesh, treasurer B Nageswara Rao, vice presidents N Anand Kumar and U Gangadhar, joint secretary A Chowdary, executive members B Chintayya, B Gurujara, M Priyamvadha and others were present.

