Marredpally Playground emerge champions of Dr MV Sridhar Memorial Baseball tournament

Riding on Pranay’s three runs, Marredpally Playground defeated Smashers Sports Club 15-12

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Hyderabad: Riding on Pranay’s three runs, Marredpally Playground defeated Smashers Sports Club 15-12 to clinch the Dr MV Sridhar Memorial Baseball (TeeBall) tournament, on Sunday.

Results: Final: Marredpally Playground 15 (Pranay-3, Bhuvi, Omkar, Abiram, Karthik, Azam, Diwakar-2) bt Smashers Sports Club 12 (Tavanesh, Harshitha, Jagadeesh, Mourya-2, Deepansh, Nishwanth, Shalini, Tarun -1).

Outstanding Awards:

Best Home Hitter: K Satwik (Sunny Sports Club),

Best Fielder: Ch Deepansh Reddy (Smashers Sports Club),

Best Batter: Yogya Agarwal (Cross Wings Club),

Emerging Player: DV Mananya (MP Blues),

Most Disciplined Player: Aryan Sailesh (Cross Wings Club),

Most Valuable Player: B Karthik (Marredpally playground).