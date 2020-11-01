Marri Laxman Reddy to head cycling body

At 76 years of age, Reddy actively participates in cycling, swimming, running activities every day

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) Chairman Marri Laxman Reddy has been selected as the National Convenor for the Cycling Committee of Master Games Federation.

At 76 years of age, Reddy actively participates in cycling, swimming, running activities every day.

MLRIT Secretary Marri Rajashekhar Reddy and MLRIT Prinicipal K. Srinivasa Rao congratulated Laxman Reddy on being selected as National Convenor for the Cycling Committee of Master Games Federation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .