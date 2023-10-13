Marri Rajashekhar Reddy promises to make Model Malkajgiri

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:33 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

BRS Malkajgiri ticket aspirant M Rajasehkahar Reddy

Hyderabad: Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would score a hat trick and become the Chief Minister for the third term, BRS Malkajgiri ticket aspirant M Rajasehkahar Reddy said the constituency would be transformed into a Model constituency. All efforts would be made to ensure that Malkajgiri residents hugely benefitted through several welfare and development programmes being implemented by the State government, he said.

Rajashekhar Reddy assured to address the long-pending issues in the constituency. The traffic woes at Vajyapee Nagar would be addressed by constructing a Rail under Bridge, measures would be taken to construct bridges at the Railway Crossing at Bolarum and Gautam Nagar, Neredmet.

An integrated drinking water and sewerage system would be developed at Alwal. All the land issues in survey number 278 would be fixed, besides those at Bank Colony and Neredmet. The Urban Land Ceiling issue at Gautam Nagar and other divisions would also be addressed, he said in a statement here on Friday.

“No party can compete with BRS in terms of implementing welfare and development programmes. Telangana is surging ahead in development of all sections and the credit goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao” Rajashekhar Reddy said.

