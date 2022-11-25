Marri Shashidhar Reddy formally joins BJP

Shashidhar Reddy, while expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inducting him into the party, said he would work towards strengthening the party in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: Former Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy formally joined the BJP in the presence of union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi on Friday.

Welcoming Shashidhar Reddy into the party, Sonowal stated that the former Congress leader’s presence would strengthen the BJP in Telangana. He stated that the party would make all out efforts to form a government in Telangana in 2023.

Shashidhar Reddy, while expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inducting him into the party, said he would work towards strengthening the party in Telangana. “People are disillusioned with the TRS rule and want to throw it out of power. It’s a battle between ‘People first’ and ‘Family first’,”he stated.

Union Toursim Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman and party vice president DK Aruna were present.