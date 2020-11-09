Marri wants AIMS to take over Contonment Hospital

Inspite of having good infrastructure, the 100-bed cantonment hospital, however, due to lack of financial resources, has not been able to provide adequate healthcare facilities to the local population, said Marri Rajashekhar

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy on Monday said that All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar, should take over the management of Cantonment General Hospital in Bolarum.

“Inspite of having good infrastructure, the 100-bed cantonment hospital, however, due to lack of financial resources, has not been able to provide adequate healthcare facilities to the local population. The AIIMS, Bibinagar, has the ability to revive the Cantonment Hospital,” Rajashekhar Reddy said in a press release.

The senior TRS party leader from Malkajgiri said that a revived Cantonment Hospital will be a boon for populations in Siddipet, Siricilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mancherial and Asifabad districts.

On Monday, Director of AIIMS, Bibinagar, Dr. Vikas Bhatia, Dean, Dr Neeraj Agarwal along TS Planning Commission, Vice-Chairman, B Vinod Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP, Banda Prakash, Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, Cantonment MLA, G Sayanna, CEO, B Ajith Reddy, Deputy CEO, Vijay Kumar Nair and other Board members visited inspected the infrastructure facilities of Cantonment Hospital.

