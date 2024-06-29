Hyderabad: Two STP trial runs kick off on June 29

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 08:20 PM

Hyderabad: HMWS&SB Managing Director, Ashok Reddy on Saturday kicked off the trial runs of two sewage treatment plants (STPs) that were constructed as a part of the ambitious project to achieve 100 per cent sewage treatment in Hyderabad. The plants located in Fatehnagar and Khajakunta will treat effluents from the surrounding areas.

The Fatehnagar STP constructed in an area of 11 acres has a capacity of treating 133 million liters per day (MLD). With sequential batch reactor technology, it will manage sewage from Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Kukatpally, Suraram and Jagadgirigutta. The Khajakunta STP can treat up to 20 MLD.

Reddy also inspected the equipment, CC roads, and lighting works and suggested taking up further landscaping and beautification works with flowering plants.

Seven more STPs ready:

Apart from the four STPs that are already functional, another seven are ready to be inaugurated, according to a water board press release. These plants are located at Mir Alam, Miyapur Patel Pond, Safilguda, Vennelagadda, and Nagole. Other STPs at Nallagandla, Malkam Cheruvu, Shivalaya Nagar, and Palapitta will be inaugurated in August.

Under the project spearheaded by the then Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, 31 STPs with 1259,50 MLD capacity would be built in three packages. After the project is completed, Hyderabad will become the first South Asian country to treat its entire sewage production on a daily basis.