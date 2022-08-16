Mass Recitation of National Anthem held in grand way in erstwhile Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:38 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Officials, elected representatives are participating in mass recitation of National Anthem in Sangareddy on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: The mass recitation of the National Anthem was observed across the erstwhile Medak district in a grand way. The traffic came to a standstill on all the roads.

The students, employees and even the housewives sang the national anthem at 11.30 am exactly. In Sangareddy town, Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, Collector A Sharat, Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran, Additional Collectors Veera Reddy, Rajaharshi Sha, DCMS Chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar along with a huge number of students, employees and citizens participated in the event at Pothireddypally Junction on NH-65 in Sanagreddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Sharat said that they were enjoying the fruits of Independence today because many people had laid down their lives during the freedom movement. Asking the people to always remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, Sharat has called upon the younger generation to do their bit for the cause of the nation. In Patancheru, MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, GHMC Corporator Mettu Kumar Yadav, Inspector N Venugopal Reddy, and others participated in the mass recitation of the National Anthem.

In Siddipet Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, Commissioner of Police N Swetha, Municipal Chairperson K Manjula and others participated in the programme. The mass recitation of the National Anthem was observed in Medak, in all the Constituency headquarters and also in the villages.