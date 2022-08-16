Mass singing of National Anthem held in big way in erstwhile Karimnagar

BC Welfare minister G Kamalakar, TS planning board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar and others particiapting in mass singing of the National anthem in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: Displaying patriotism, people from all walks of life participated in mass singing of the National Anthem in a big way across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Tuesday. The mass singing of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ programme was organized as a part of Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavam celebrations. Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, other public representatives, Collectors, Police Commissioners, SPs, government employees, students, and others assembled at all junctions to sing the National Anthem.

Besides all important junctions, mass singing of the National Anthem was carried out at government offices, banks, educational institutions, markets, shopping malls and other places.BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, ZP chairperson Kannumalla Vijaya, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, Municipal Commissioner Sewa Islavath and others participated in mass singing of the national anthem at Telangana chowk in Karimnagar.

In Rajanna-Sircilla, Collector Anurag Jayanthi, SP Rahul Hegde, Municipal Commissioner Sammaiah and others took part in mass singing of the National Anthem held at Kothacheruvu tank bund in Sircilla town. ZP Chairperson Dava Vasantha, Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, Collector G Ravi, SP Sindhu Sharma, Municipal Chairperson Boga Sravani and others participated in the event at the new bus stand chowk in Jagtial.

Peddapalli Collector Sangeetha Satyanarayana, local MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, Municipal Chairperson Dr Mamatha and others took part in mass singing of the National Anthem held in Peddapalli.