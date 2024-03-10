BSP envoy to hold talks with BRS on seat-sharing soon: RS Praveen Kumar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 March 2024, 05:26 PM

BSP state chief Dr RS Praveen Kumar addresses pressmen in Kagaznagar on Monday.

Hyderabad: Putting an end to speculations, BSP national president Mayawati on Sunday confirmed the party’s alliance with the BRS in Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. BSP Telangana president RS Praveen Kumar made an announcement in this regard, and thanked the BSP national president for agreeing to hold further discussions to finalise seat sharing.

Praveen Kumar said BSP central coordinator and MP Ramji Gautam was tasked to hold further discussions with BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to finalise the seat sharing in a couple of days. “As BRS is not part of any national alliance in the country, the BSP high command has no reservations to ally with the BRS,” Praveen Kumar posted on X.

తెలంగాణ ప్రజలకు గొప్ప శుభవార్త!

బీయస్పీ – బీఆరెస్ ల కూటమి చర్చలపై నిన్న ఏర్పడిన సందిగ్దానికి బీయస్పీ జాతీయ అధ్యక్షురాలు బెహన్జీ మాయావతి గారు కొద్ది సేపటి క్రితమే తెరదించారు. ప్రస్తుతం బీఆరెస్ పార్టీ దేశంలో ఏ కూటమి లో లేనందున, బీయస్పీకి ఆ పార్టీతో పార్లమెంటు ఎన్నికల్లో తెలంగాణలో… — Dr.RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) March 10, 2024

He urged people not to believe false propaganda and rumours being spread against the alliance with political motives. He said soon after discussing with Chandrashekhar Rao and finalising seat-sharing, a joint announcement would be made.

Following rumours over cancellation of the BRS-BSP alliance, Praveen Kumar on Saturday clarified that his party high command had accorded permission for the talks for forging an alliance between the BSP and the BRS in connection with the upcoming parliamentary elections in Telangana. The discussions for seat sharing would continue, he said. The BSP is in talks with other parties in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab as well.