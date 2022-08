Medak: 23-year-old farmer dies accidentally at paddy field

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:42 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Narasimhulu died of suffocation at Pragathi Dharamaram in Medak district on Friday

Medak: A 23-year-old youth died when he accidentally slipped off from a paddy field bund at Pragathi Dharamaram village of Ramayampet Mandal on Friday.

The victim was Narasimhulu of the same village. Narasimhulu, who left for his paddy field to check the water in the field, was walking on the bund. When he slipped off it, he fell in the field and died of suffocation.

The body was taken to Area Hospital Ramayampet for postmortem. A case was registered.