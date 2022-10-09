Medak: Central Minister proves no-hoper at BJP’s Narsapur meet

Empty chairs greets BJP leaders in Narsapur of Medak District on Sunday. People left the venue before State President Bandi Sanjay, Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajendar and Yadav addressed the meeting.

Narsapur: Thousands of people, who were mobilised for Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav‘s meeting in Narsapur of Medak district on Sunday, left the venue before State President Bandi Sanjay, Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajendar and Yadav addressed the meeting.

Narsapur Municipal Chairman Murali Yadav, who was suspended from TRS (BRS) for talking against the party leadership, joined in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Yadav. While Bandi Sanjay and Yadav were addressing the meeting, people were seen leaving the venue and heading home.

Yadav had to address an almost empty venue, with none of the BJP leaders managing to make the audience listen to them.