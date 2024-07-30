| Medak Four Injured As Car Rams Tgsrtc Bus Head On At Nandigama

Medak: Four injured as car rams TGSRTC bus head-on at Nandigama

The car driver reportedly lost control over the steering, veered to the other side of road and hit the bus coming from opposite direction

The car which rammed the TGSRTC bus at Nandigamam village in Medak district on Tuesday.

Medak: Four persons were injured after a speeding car collided with an RTC bus at Nandigama village in Nizampet mandal on Tuesday morning.

The condition of one of the injured persons was said to be critical. The car driver reportedly lost control over the steering, veered to the other side of the road and hit the bus that was coming from the opposite direction.

The injured were rushed to the government hospital in Ramayampet for treatment. Further details are awaited.