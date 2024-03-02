Medak girl bags four jobs, aims to crack Group-I

2 March 2024

Medak: Hailing from a farmers’ family, a woman, who studied in government schools, has landed four government jobs in less than a month. Banja Sowmya cracked Group IV and three different recruitment examinations conducted by the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TERI-RB).

Sowmya secured Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher and Junior Lecturer jobs in residential schools/colleges. The results of these three recruitment examinations were declared during the last week. Sowmya, the second daughter of farmer couple Rajappa and Bhagyalakshmi, residents of Annaram village in Pappannapet mandal, is pursuing her Ph.D. at Osmania University after completing her MSc.

She was preparing for competitive examinations while teaching in a private engineering college to meet her expenses and to get some experience in teaching. Sowmya studied in a government primary high school in her village and went to the neighbouring Kothapally for high school education. She is a graduate of the Government Degree College, Medak. Since Rajappa had three children, he could not afford them to send to private schools.

Sowmya has decided to join as a junior lecturer. She also wants to crack Group I, failing which she wants settle as a Professor after completing her Ph.D. Her parents Rajappa and Bhagyalakshmi are happy as their son Aravind too got a Junior Lineman job recently.