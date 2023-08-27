Medak: Leopard triggers scare in Thimmaipally

The suspected movement of a leopard has triggered panic among farmers at Chetla Thmmaipally village in Masaipet mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:26 AM, Sun - 27 August 23

Medak: The suspected movement of a leopard has triggered panic among farmers at Chetla Thmmaipally village in Masaipet mandal.

The leopard killed a calf and fed on it in an agricultural field. The farmer Maloth Krishna had kept his cattle in a shed at his agriculture field on Saturday. When he returned to the shed on Sunday morning, he found a calf killed, with the half eaten carcass left there.

Krishna the called forest officials, who have alerted other farmers and asked them not to venture out to the fields alone. A huge number of the farmers gathered at the site.

Since Thimmaipally village is close to the forest, officials have asked farmers not to visit the fields or forest area during the night.