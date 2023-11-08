Medak MP to file nomination for Dubbak on Thursday

The MP was in hospital after being stabbed by a man at Surampally village in Doulathabad Mandal on October 30 while campaigning.

By Mitu David Updated On - 08:54 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy will file his nomination from Dubbak constituency on Thursday. The MP was in hospital after being stabbed by a man at Surampally village in Doulathabad Mandal on October 30 while campaigning.

His followers said Reddy was stable now and recovering quickly. His wife Kotha Manjulatha had offered prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, Konaipally located in Nanganur Mandal on Wednesday, placing her husband”s nomination papers before the presiding deity.

Reddy had offered prayers at the temple ahead of his nomination for Medak Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019 when he emerged victorious.

Meanwhile, his followers have been vigorously campaigning across the constituency as he was not in a condition to campaign in person.