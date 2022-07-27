Medak: Rejected by ladylove, youth ends life in Ramayampet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:05 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Medak: A jilted lover committed suicide by hanging himself in Ramayampet town in Medak district on Wednesday morning. Dharmakar Shiva Kumar (21) of the Ramayampet town. Shiva Kumar was reportedly in love with a girl from his locality. However, the youth took the extreme step when he was rejected by the girl.

Kumar left his home on Tuesday evening and was found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Ramayampet on Wednesday morning. The Police have registered a case. The investigation is on. The body was taken to Area Hospital Ramayampet for postmortem.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .