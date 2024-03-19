Tuesday, Mar 19, 2024
Medak: Three-year-old dies after winds bring down metal roof sheets

Medak: A three-year-old girl, Sangeetha died when she was caught under the metal roof sheets of her house at Jaji Thanda in Kowdipally mandal.

The child, along with her family members, was sleeping in the house on Monday night when rains coupled with heavy winds lashed the area.

The metal roof sheets were brought down by the strong winds. The child suffered injuries on her chest and fell unconscious.

Her father Maloth Mansingh rushed her to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad as her condition turned critical. She died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment.

