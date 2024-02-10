Meddigadda visit proposed by Congress an attention diversion tactic, says KTR

Congress representatives should visit the project and learn about the project and its operations and the party should acknowledge the success of the massive project aimed at giving water to parched lands in Telangana, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 09:34 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for handing over the management protocols of Krishna Basin projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) by succumbing to the Centre’s pressure, BRS working president KT Rama Rao called the Medigadda visit proposed by the Congress ‘yet another stage show’ intended to divert attention of people from its failures.

Addressing a meeting of the party leaders and elected representatives from Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, Nalgonda and Khammam districts, which depend on Krishna basin projects for drinking water and irrigation support, Rama Rao said the Congress has no understanding about the Kaleshwaram project. The Congress representatives should visit the project and learn about the project and its operations and the party should acknowledge the success of the massive project aimed at giving water to parched lands in the State. The State turned into a granary today, thanks to the water lifted from Godavari by the Kaleshwaram project, he said.

If any issues were spotted in the project, the government had got the responsibility to address them instead of indulging in accusations to malign the project. “The person running the State is a criminal and was caught red-handed in the note-for-vote scam,” he said, inviting the Chief Minister to take action against him if deemed necessary.

Earlier, calling for greater unity among the people to fight the State government on the issue, he asked the party cadre to make the “Chalo Nalgonda” programme scheduled for February 13 a great success.

On the desertion of some leaders from the BRS, he said it was a matter of common knowledge that there were no murders in politics, but only suicides.