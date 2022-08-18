Media XI emerge runner-up in Freedom Cup T10 cricket tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:09 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hanuma (Best Bowler), Shanawaz (Best Fielder) and Dasari Ramesh (Best Batter) with their trophies at the Gymkhana Ground, on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Media XI went down to Hyderabad Police by 18 runs by DLS method to settle for the second place in the final of the Freedom Cup T10 cricket tournament, organised by Hyderabad City Police as part of the celebrations of India’s 75th Independence Day, at the Gymkhana Cricket Ground, on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, Media XI posted a competitive total of 72/5 in 10 overs with the help of Ravee’s 25-run knock and Dasari Ramesh’s 20-run innings. Chasing the total, Hyderabad Police lost two wickets in the first over. But R Shiva scored a 12-ball 28 as Hyderabad Police reached 54/3 in five overs when the rain interrupted the match. Hyderabad Police were declared winners by the D\L method by 18 runs.

While P Shiva of Hyderabad Police took the player of the tournament award, Media XI’s Dasari Ramesh took the best batter award while Hanuma and Shanawaz clinched best bowler and best fielder awards respectively.

Earlier in the first match, Media XI defeated Doctors 11 by 85 runs. While Sandy Sheryas and Ramesh Dasasi scored 46 and 42 to power the Media XI to 129/4 in 20 overs, Hanuma scalped a hat-trick to restrict (3/6 in two overs) to skittle out the Doctors XI to 44 in 8 overs.

Brief Scores: Final: Media XI 72/5 in 10 overs (Ravee 25, Dasari Ramesh 20; Ramkrishna 2/6) lost to Hyderabad Police 54/3 in 5 overs (R Shiva 28; Dasari Ramesh 2/18) by DLS.

Awards: Player of the tournament: R Shiva (Hyderabad Police); Best Batter: Ramesh Dasari (Media XI); Best Bowler: Hanuma; Best Fielder: Shanawaz (Media XI)