Medical student from Telangana dies in Philippines

The medical student from Ramalingampally, Gudur Manikanth Reddy, reportedly died after falling in an open drainage canal.

By Srinivas P. Updated On - 11:59 AM, Sun - 23 April 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: A medical student from the district, Gudur Manikanth Reddy, 21, was found dead at Davao in Philippines.

His parents received the information at 6 am on Sunday. Manikanth Reddy was a second year MBBS student of Davao Medical College in Philippines. He was the son of Ram Reddy and Radha, natives of Ramalingampally of Bhoodan Pochampally in the district.

According to his parents, different versions were heard on the cause of death of their son. As per one version, Manikanth Reddy died after falling in an open drainage canal after slipping on the steps of the hostel building due to heavy rain last night. The second version was that Manikanth met with an accident when he was traveling on a motorcycle and fell in the drainage canal.

More details are awaited.