Medigadda: Congress playing politics, neglecting people’s issues, says Kadiyam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 11:14 PM

Hyderabad: Former Minister Kadiyam Srihari said on Friday that the Congress government was keen on indulging in politics and in the process, was sidelining people’s issues.

When the BRS conducted a public meeting at Nalgonda, the Congress government with the entire cabinet visited the Medigadda barrage.

Similarly, when the BRS inspected the Medigadda and Annaram barrages on Friday, the Congress party visited Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme, he said.

Making a powerpoint presentation at Annaram barrage on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, the former Minister said the total ayacut created since 1956 to 2014 was 42.77 lakh acres.

Under the BRS rule from 2014 to 2023, the ayacut created was 48.74 lakh acres, he said.

On the reasons for redesigning the Pranahita Chevella project, he said there were strong objections from the Maharashtra government due to submerging of 3786 acres.

This apart, the Central Water Commission had questioned the availability of 160 tmc of water for diversion to Yellampally reservoir.

The CWC also suggested to increase the reservoir capacities to match the demand and supply of water, he said. In the presentation, the former Minister said the estimates of Nagarjunasagar increased from Rs.122 crore in 1954 to Rs.1183 crore in 2000.

Likewise, Sriram Sagar project estimates shot up from Rs.40 crore in 1964 to Rs.4300 crore.

Jurala project cost escalated from Rs.70 crore to Rs. 1815 crore, he said, adding that the Congress could not blame the BRS over Kaleshwaram cost escalation. Material cost, land acquisition and other factors have to be considered, he said.