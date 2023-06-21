MedPlus announces 50-80% discount on over 500 medicines under its brand

MedPlus CEO said by offering discounts of 50 percent to 80 percent on medicines, they aimed to provide substantial savings to customers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:24 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Hyderabad: MedPlus has announced a discount ranging from 50 percent to 80 percent on over 500 off-patent therapeutic and chronic medicines under its brand on Wednesday. With an extensive network of more than 3,800 retail stores across seven States and serving over one crore customers monthly, MedPlus possesses the size and scale necessary to procure medicines from reputable manufacturers.

Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, MD and CEO said by offering discounts of 50 percent to 80 percent on medicines, they aimed to provide substantial savings to customers.

“Leveraging our size, we are able to eliminate marketing, distribution, and other retail costs, and we are passing on these benefits directly to our valued customers. The company also adheres to rigorous testing procedures to ensure the highest standards of quality and effectiveness,” he said here on Wednesday.

He also added that it will eventually extend discounts on more than 800 products in the next three months. These medicines will include Over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs used in treating various diseases such as hypertension, heart disease, Kidney ailments, and others, he said.