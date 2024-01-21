Meenakshi Mavericks produce good show on opening day of World Hyderabad Premier Golf League

Meenakshi Mavericks took the honours on the opening day with four of their players scoring 36 points

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 10:37 PM

Team members of Meenakshi Mavericks at the Vooty Golf County on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Meenakshi Mavericks produced a good show on the opening day of the World Hyderabad Premier Golf League Season IV at the Vooty Golf County, Vikarabad on Sunday.

The Mavericks took the honours on the opening day with four of their players scoring 36 points.

Also Read Telangana Governor invited for India-England Test match in Hyderabad

By the end of the day’s play, five players recorded high scores of 37 points – Ranganath M of Villagio Highlanders, Akhil Thanam of Rough Riders, Suresh Kumar of Kshema, Anvesh Manne of Agiles Dirty Dozen and Raghavendra Rao of StoneX.

A total of 16 teams from four groups will compete to make it to the quarterfinal stage of the competition.