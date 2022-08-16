Meet Krishna a self-taught, passionate wildlife photographer from Adilabad

Published Date - 07:29 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Adilabad: Lingampalli Krishna has been a barber of Adilabad town for over two decades. He ventured into photography at the age of 35 as he found a calling in this unconventional field about 11 years back.

He molded himself as a professional wildlife photographer by learning the art of lighting on his own over a period of time. He is now producing outstanding photographic works, winning plaudits from many.

Unfazed by the threat of attacks of wild animals and snake bites, Krishna would wake up at 5 am and proceed to dense forests of Kosai village in Talamadugu mandal, carrying a DSLR camera and a 150-600 mm Tele lens weekly thrice. He spends at least 3 hours clicking images of birds, wild animals, nature and day-to-day activities of aboriginal tribals or Adivasis living in remote parts of the district.

To his credit, the self-taught photographer recorded over 100 bird species including some migratory and rare ones in Kosai alone and photos of 100 birds in different parts of the forests of erstwhile Adilabad district. His discovery of winged wonders has inspired foresters and tourists to explore the forests of Kosai, a paradise of avian community. Buoyed by this success, Krishna is now carrying out his expeditions to and wildlife sanctuaries of Maharashtra, Gujarat and many other states.

“I am always fascinated by capturing photographs of something unknown and bringing it out to the limelight. I spend Thursday, Saturday and Tuesday recording images of birds, nature and the lifestyle of tribals. I initially struggled to sustain in the field as I was not familiar with composition and rules of photography. However, I am now able to produce quality works,” Krishna proudly told ‘Telangana Today.’

Satla Venugopal, Penchikalpet Forest Range Officer remarked that Krishna was one of passionate and dedicated wildlife photographers. Krishna’s passion to excel in this field is exceptional. He honed his skills and is giving stiff competition to professional photographers. He is an asset to the district and forest department, the forest official opined. He recorded Amur Falcon, a rare bird in the forests of Penchikalpet last year.

Invests Rs 5 lakh from savings

The 46-year old son of a retired police constable said that he had invested not only time, but his hard-earned savings over Rs 5 lakh on buying three cameras, a lens and touring wildlife sanctuaries and in participating in photographic events. He won a state-level award by taking part in a wildlife photography contest in Warangal in 2021. By drawing inspiration from Kirshna, his son Srikanth entered into photography. Srikanth is currently pursuing BSc Agriculture II year at a college of Nanded in Maharashtra.

Krishna disclosed that he was planning to organize a photography exhibition of his works in Thalamadugu mandal centre on August 18 on the occasion of World Photography Day observed on August 19.