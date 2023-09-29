Mega dairy plant of Vijaya Dairy to be opened on October 5

Srinivas Yadav directed the officials to strengthen the marketing system and chalk out plans for establishing additional successful production centres.

Updated On - 09:02 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated mega dairy plant of Telangana Vijaya Dairy is set to be inaugurated on October 5. The announcement was made by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who instructed officials to expedite arrangements for the grand inauguration.

The board meeting of Telangana Vijaya Dairy was convened at the Minister’s chambers in Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, with various key stakeholders including Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (TSDDCF) chairman Soma Bharat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary for Animal Husbandry Aadhaar Sinha, and other officials here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the construction of a state-of-the-art mega dairy facility in Raviryala village of Rangareddy district, was taken up at a cost of Rs 250 crore. The dairy plant boasts a production capacity of 5 to 8 lakh litres, promising a significant boost to Vijaya Dairy’s production capabilities and also expedite expansion plans.

Srinivas Yadav directed the officials to strengthen the marketing system and chalk out plans for establishing additional successful production centres. Further, instructions were issued to conduct a comprehensive study on creating six zones across the State to facilitate milk collection, transportation, and product marketing, all aimed at benefiting farmers. The Minister stressed the importance of coordinating with the departmental officials concerned to facilitate the supply of Vijaya milk to Anganwadi centres across the State.

On the occasion, the Minister recalled the remarkable transformation of Telangana Vijaya Dairy, evolving from financial turmoil in undivided Andhra Pradesh to achieving a turnover exceeding Rs 800 crore after the formation of Telangana State. He reiterated the State government’s commitment to the dairy industry, which is providing livelihood for scores of dairy farmers and others. He asked the authorities to initiate legal action against those marketing counterfeit products bearing the Telangana Vijaya Dairy brand.

