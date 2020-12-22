MEPMA workers felicitate Marri Rajashekhar Reddy

By | Published: 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency incharge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy was felicitated for his efforts in release of pending wages of Telangana Resource Persons.

The MEPMA Resource Persons are playing a crucial role in elimination of poverty in urban areas but their salaries have been pending since few months. The issue was addressed and the salaries were released after the long-pending demands of the resource persons was taken up by Marri Rajashekhar Reddy with MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao. MEPMA workers under the umbrella organisation of the Telangana Resource Persons association felicitated Reddy and thanked him for his efforts.

Reddy said MEPMA workers were doing a good job in elimination of poverty in urban areas. Past governments had ignored the services of MEPMA workers but the TRS Government had not only recognized their services but has also revised their salaries, he said in a press release.

