Meritorious Intermediate student gets cash reward in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Minister Koppula Eshwar gives away a cheque of Rs 25,000 to Sai Kumar at a programme held in Hyderabad on Saturday night.

Mancherial: Scheduled Castes Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar handed over a cheque of Rs 25,000 to Gajula Sai Kumar for showing outstanding performance in results of Intermediate II year, at a programme held in Hyderabad on Saturday night. Sai Kumar, a student of Telangana Social Welfare Residential-Centre of Excellence-Bellampalli- achieved 991 marks and stood as one of the toppers in the state.

Eshwar, while congratulating the student, said that Sai Kumar was the first one to have scored over 900 marks in the history of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TSWREI). He commended principal of the institution Inala Saidulu and teachers for producing talented students from the centre. He added that Sai brought recognition to the district and TSWREI Society.

The minister opined that dedication and commitment of teachers working with the centre were playing a vital role in the exceptional academic performance of the students. He observed that many meritorious students studying in the educational institutions stood as role models to their counterparts by securing state-level ranks.

TSWREIS secretary Ronald Ross, additional secretary Hanumanthu Naik, OSD Chandrakanth, joint secretary Sukrunaik, SC development corporation commissioner Yogita Rana, Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander and parents were present.