Meritorious students get cash reward in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:44 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Collector Bharati Hollikeri hands over a cash award of Rs 2,000 to a meritorious student in Mancherial on Thursday

Mancherial: Collector Bharati Hollikeri on Thursday handed over mementos and cash awards to meritorious students belonging to the Padmashali community.

The awards were sponsored by the Telangana Padmashali Employees Association’s (TPEA) Mancherial Unit.

The Collector gave away a cash award of Rs.2,000 each to Gurrapu Vennela, Mulka Tejaswini, Bairi Snigda, Dussa Tanmaya Raj, E Sowmya and Lashetti Shashank belonging to different government schools located in several parts of the district.

TPEA district president Ponna Mallaiah, vice-president Mantu Sammaiah and others were present.