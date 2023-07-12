MG Motor launches first electric Internet SUV

The MG ZS EV embodies the evolution of electric mobility, combining electric power, internet connectivity, and autonomous capabilities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:33 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderabad: MG Motor India, the British automobile brand launched the enhanced variant of its ZS EV with Autonomous Level-2,(ADAS) on Wednesday at a price of Rs.27.89 Lakh valid for a limited time.

The Autonomous Level-2, (ADAS) provides assistance, control, and comfort in various driving situations. The MG ZS EV embodies the evolution of electric mobility, combining electric power, internet connectivity, and autonomous capabilities. The futuristically designed SUV offers a good on-road appearance, driving convenience, and luxurious plush interiors.

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) ensures a hassle-free driving experience, even in congested traffic. Forward Collision Warning (FCW) enhances safety by notifying the driver of potential collisions and applying autonomous deceleration if there is no action from the driver.

The Speed Assist System (SAS) alerts prevent over speeding. Lane Functions improve safety by helping prevent unintentional deviation from the driving lane, noted a press release.