Hyderabad start-ups win MG Developer program 4.0

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:47 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hyderabad: For their innovative ideas, Hyderabad-based start-up companies Centaur Automotive and Amplify Cleantech Solutions emerged victorious in the MG Developer Program and Grant Season 4.0 conducted by MG Motor India, a British automobile brand with a 99-year-old legacy.

Themed as Electric Vehicles-Innovate for India, the program was launched with purpose of expanding the innovation platform for startups, developers, and innovators and creating a pipeline of new ideas and stories for customers in India.

Centaur Automotive designs, develops and manufactures electric bicycles, Amplify Cleantech Solutions operates EV charging stations across India.

MGDP 4.0 garnered participants who were students, innovators, inventors, startups, tech companies, and received over 250 entries out of which 88 entries were shortlisted. The top 14 teams were then further shortlisted to advance on to the virtual jury rounds held on May 17 and 18.

In all, six winners have been declared as part of MGDP 4.0, with two each from Hyderabad and Bengaluru and one each from Mumbai and Gurgaon.

Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India stated, “MG as a brand has a pertinent focus on green mobility with innovation as a core pillar, and MGDP S4 aims to foster knowledge sharing between the participants and think tanks, bring their ideas to life and promote India as a hub of innovation and technology.”