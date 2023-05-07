MG announces Comet EV delivery from May 22 in India

MG introduced the Comet EV last week in India. They said that MG Comet EV delivery will start on May 22, 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:11 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: With a starting ex-showroom pricing of Rs. 7.98 lakhs, MG introduced the Comet EV last week in India. Only the first 5,000 purchasers will be able to take advantage of the introductory discount. The MG officials said that MG Comet EV delivery will start on May 22, 2023, in India.

Three trim levels, Pace, Play, and Plus are available for the little EV. The ex-showroom price for Play and Plus variants is Rs. 9.28 lakh and Rs. 9.98 lakh, the Pace trim is available for Rs. 7.98 lakh.

The Comet EV is powered by a 17.3kWh battery pack, which is configured to deliver 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. It has a stated range of 230km on a single fully charged battery and charges in seven hours using the 3.3kW charger.