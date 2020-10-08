MG Motor launches SUV Gloster

The model competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in the segment

New Delhi: MG Motor India on Thursday said it has launched a premium SUV Gloster priced between Rs 28.98 lakh and Rs 35.38 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

“We believe that Gloster will establish a new benchmark while combining matchless luxury, technology, and off-roading experience in its segment,” MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

The model competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in the segment. It appeals to the segment of premium and luxury that ranges from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

It will be available in Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy variants.