MGBS library keeps travellers glued to books

Published Date - 12:10 AM, Wed - 27 April 22

MGBS Library. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Books and travelling are said to enrich one’s life. And, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is enabling both in one place, with a first-of-its-kind library at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Hyderabad.

The library can be used by anyone, is free of cost and is open round the clock, all seven days of the week. Keeping social distancing concerns in mind, the library will accommodate around 35 people at a time.

P Solomon Raj, Regional Manager, Rangareddy, said it was TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar’s idea to take up this initiative to encourage reading among the city’s youngsters.

“In this age of the Internet, people are not reading much. In order to bridge that gap between books and people, this initiative was taken up. Now, anybody can come to the bus station and read,” he said.

The library was inaugurated on Ugadi by TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan and became fully operational from World Book Day on April 23.

Located in the deluxe lounge of the MGBS, this TSRTC library has novels and comics along with study material and daily newspapers for students preparing for Groups exams and other competitive examinations. Solomon said they were planning to receive recommendations and feedback from the people and add more books accordingly.

Despite the fact that MGBS is a busy station, the library is located in a quiet area, far from the noisy crowd and buses. “The library was set up far from the buses and the rush so that there won’t be much noise in the room,” he said, adding that the lounge would have people taking rest and at the same time, those interested in reading could peruse the book collection.

As for the funding and the books, Solomon said that they had collected the books from various sources, including the RTC staff. Anyone interested in donating books could contribute them to the library at the MGBS or contact the number 7382800595.

