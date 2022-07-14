Migrant worker dies in wall collapse in IDA Bollaram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:14 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A man died when the wall of a dilapidated house collapsed at IDA Bollaram In Medak district on Thursday morning. The victim was Surjakanta Hanswada (32), a native of Paschim Medinipur in West Bengal. He had migrated to IDA Bollaram a few years ago along with his wife and son.

Surjakanta was living in a rented house. Since the area was experiencing continuous rains for over a week, the wall of the old house caved in. Surjakanta, who was sleeping then, died on the spot as it fell on him. The IDA Bollaram Police have registered a case. Meanwhile, social activist Anand Krishna Reddy urged the government to grant some exgratia to the family members of Surjakanta.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .