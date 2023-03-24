Mines Safety Dept sanctions first aid training center in Hyderabad

The first batch training programme at the First Aid Training Center in Hyderabad started today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:32 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

The first batch training programme at the First Aid Training Center in Hyderabad started today

Hyderabad: Director of Mines Safety Department has sanctioned First Aid Training Center in Hyderabad. According to a press release issued here on Friday, currently, First Aid Training Center is available only in Godavarikhani in the State. The first batch training programme started today.

The Mining Engineers Association of India has given permission to organize a first aid training center in the office of Engineers Association for the first time in the country with their special initiative.

Until now, one had to go to centres in other States to pass the first aid exam. The leaders of the Engineers Association Hyderabad chapter took this matter into consideration and took a special initiative to set up a first aid center in their Hyderabad office, the release informed.

Also Read Transition Care Centre of HCAH in Hyderabad gets QAI accreditation