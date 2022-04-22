Minimally invasive surgery performed to remove tumour at Apollo Cancer Hospital

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:18 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: Surgical oncologists led by senior robotic and minimal access oncology surgeon from Apollo Cancer Institutes, Jubilee Hills, Dr TPS Bhandari have successfully performed a minimally invasive Trans Oral Robotic Surgery (TORS), to treat a 50-year-old woman patient of neurogenic tumour, on Friday.

The patient, who was admitted to the hospitals with a complaint of persistent cough for the last six months, had a natural hollow in the throat in the tonsils area, which seemed like a lump in the throat, according to a statement. A CT scan revealed an oval shaped thinly scattered lesion in the centre of the left parapharyngeal space of skull base.

The minimally invasive TORS, which lasted for 35 minutes, was performed on the patient to excise the mass, while preserving the vital vessels and nerves. The patient has recovered and was tolerating oral feeds and was discharged in a stable condition on the second day of surgery.

Conventional surgery would have involved cutting the jaw bone to gain access to the tumour and later plating it to fix the jaw bone. “Open surgery would have prolonged the operation duration by three hours, jaw healing would have been time consuming and increased the post-operative morbidity of the patient,” Dr Bhandari, said.