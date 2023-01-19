Minister Errabelli thanks people for making Khammam meeting success

He demanded BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, union Minister Kishan Reddy and PCC president Revanth Reddy for a debate on the development made in the State by the BRS government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Minister Dayakar Rao along with MLAs addressing a press meet in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the Khammam meeting and made a scathing attack on the Congress and the BJP for terming the Khammam meeting an ‘utter flop’. He demanded BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, union Minister Kishan Reddy and PCC president Revanth Reddy for a debate on the development made in the State by the BRS government.

Addressing a press meet along with MLAs and other BRS leaders here on Thursday, Dayakar Rao said: “Among the many public meetings I have seen, the Khammam meeting is the greatest one. It was an unprecedented success. With the arrival of national leaders, BRS is gaining support across the country. People from across the country watched yesterday’s meeting with a lot of curiosity. People of the nation are welcoming the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. They believe that Chandrashekhar Rao is the only leader who can do justice to the farmers in the country,” he said.

“The Khammam meeting has sent a chill in the spines of the Opposition parties. That is why they are trying to undermine the meeting,” he said.