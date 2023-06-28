Minister Jagadish Reddy inaugurates FTCCI Expo 2023 at Hitex

Hyderabad: Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy inaugurated the three-day Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo-2023, organized by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), at Hitex on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration, the minister said that Telangana is one of the states in the country that is witnessing rapid growth in all sectors. He attributed this to the vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, saying that the state has witnessed 90 years of development in just nine years under his leadership.

The minister acknowledged that the exceptional progress achieved by Telangana in the industrial sector is due to the efforts of IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

He said that the government’s initiatives such as T Hub, We Hub, TSIC, and TS-iPASS have played a major role in the growth of the industrial sector in the state.

The minister also appealed to FTCCI to organize exhibitions not only in Hyderabad but also in district centers. He said that there is a potential for entrepreneurship in rural areas, especially in the production of milk, fish, and other agriculture-related products.