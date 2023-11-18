KTR appeals to eligible voters to turn up at polling booth and take a stand

KTR expressed his gratitude to the people of Telangana for their unwavering support to the BRS party and its leader, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:08 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Hyderabad: Stressing that voter turnout in urban areas was less than 50 percent, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday appealed to all eligible people to turn up and vote on November 30.

Stating that it was important for people to vote, he urged them to participate in the voting and take a stand. Data suggests that voter turnout was less than 50 percent in urban areas, he said.

“I urge all those, who are eligible, to come out on November 30 and cast your vote. You have the power of choice here, irrespective of who you choose – please do come out and vote. Also encourage the ones around you to do their civic duty. I will leave you with quote by Larry J Sabato – Every election is determined by the people, who show up. Every vote counts. Please show up…” Rama Rao said on X.

I thank each one of you for your strong support , encouragement and unwavering faith expressed through your interactions here. A resounding affirmation that @BRSparty under the leadership of KCR has reached newer heights in Telangana in the past nine years. And we have more… pic.twitter.com/HnnKVrQhOz — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 18, 2023

He also thanked the people for their support and faith expressed through interactions. A resounding affirmation that BRS under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had reached newer heights in Telangana in the last nine years, he added.