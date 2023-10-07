BRS govt welfare schemes reached every individual and family: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:45 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

File Photo

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that the BRS government’s welfare schemes reached every person and family in the State.

The minister noted that the government has delivered all the election promises and if the BRS comes to power more welfare schemes would be implemented for the benefit of the poorer sections. He wanted the voters to bless Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the coming elections.

Ajay Kumar inaugurated and distributed 192 double bedroom houses built at a cost of Rs.11.61 crore to beneficiaries at Mallemadugu of Khammam Urban mandal in the district on Saturday. The double bedroom houses meant for the poor to live with dignity, he said.

In Khammam constituency, 2, 100 double bedroom houses in the city and 400 houses in the mandal were built. At the request of the public CC road from Danavaigudem main road to Mallemadugu and a road under bridge (RuB) would be built, the minister promised.

As many as 5, 000 families have been given pattas under GO.58 and thousands of families have been given sanction orders for building houses in their own land through Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

Ajay Kumar said that Telangana was at number one place in terms of welfare in the country and double bedroom houses were never built on such a large scale. Telangana also stands at number one in the country in poverty alleviation.

He said that under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao marginalised communities witnessed development in the State. The public should not be carried away by false promises of opposition parties and elect the BRS candidates in the upcoming elections.

Later in the day AjayKumar inaugurated the newly set up Telangana non-Gazetted Officers union office at VDOs Colony. District Collector VP Gautham, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar and BRS leader Gundala Krishna were present.