Minister Puvvada distributes BC Bandu cheques to beneficiaries

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar hails the BRS government for brightening the lives of the underprivileged through the BC Bandhu scheme

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:17 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that the BRS government was bringing light to the lives of the weaker sections with the BC Bandhu scheme.

At a programme here on Friday the minister distributed BC Bandhu cheques worth Rs.3 crore to 300 beneficiaries. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has introduced the BC Bandhu scheme to provide Rs 1 lakh assistance to BCs with the intention of protecting caste professions. The BC Bandhu scheme aims at making every worker an employer instead of remaining a worker. Rs 1 lakh given to caste based workers was a grant and not a loan and there was no need to repay, Ajay Kumar explained.

The financial assistance was provided to help the workers to buy their business tools. Every beneficiary has to take advantage of the scheme and reach a higher position financially. BC Bandhu Scheme is a continuous process and assistance to eligible BCs would be given every month, he said. Earlier in the day, the minister launched development works worth Rs 4.69 crore in different municipal divisions. He along with MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra attended an Athmeeya Sammelanam organised by Munnuru Kapus in the city.