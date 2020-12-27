Minister releases biography on Vinod Kumar

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali released ‘The Son of Telangana,’ a book written by senior journalist Mohd Riaz Ali Razvi based on the life of Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar at a function held at the Media Plus Conference Hall in Gun Foundry on Sunday. Vinod Kumar and the book’s author Mohd Riaz Ali Razvi were present.

Telangana Muslim Intellectuals Forum State president Dr Masood Jaffrey presided over the function attended by Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor YS Sunil Rao, Telangana Public Service Commission former member C Vittal, retired Urdu professor Majeed Bedar and others attended the meeting.